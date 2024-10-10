Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,542. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $932,568.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

