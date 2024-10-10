Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Expands By 374.1%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.