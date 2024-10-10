AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

