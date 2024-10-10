DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DouYu International

DouYu International Trading Down 1.9 %

DOYU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 67,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.