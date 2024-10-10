Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $105.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

