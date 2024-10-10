iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Increased by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.