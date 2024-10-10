Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $159.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

