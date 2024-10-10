JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

