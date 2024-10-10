Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 493 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GSK by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.24 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

