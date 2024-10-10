Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 184 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

CL stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

