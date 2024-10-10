Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $50.50 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $367,372,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $194.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.05.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

