Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $18.16 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $353.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

