Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after buying an additional 1,530,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

CSCO opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

