Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Applied Digital Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

