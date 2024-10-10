C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after buying an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.