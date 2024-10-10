iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,538 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.