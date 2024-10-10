Moller Wealth Partners Takes $215,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,820. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

