Moller Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 902,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 782,919 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after buying an additional 259,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 279,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,239. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.