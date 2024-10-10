C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Boosted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 576,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

CHRW stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,180. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

