Moller Wealth Partners Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock remained flat at $47.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,348. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

