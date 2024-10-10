Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,451 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS remained flat at $41.81 on Thursday. 251,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,673. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

