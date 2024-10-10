Voyager Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

