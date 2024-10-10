Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,675 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.63. 232,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,460. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $467.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

