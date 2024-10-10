Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 137,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,124. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

