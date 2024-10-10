Moller Wealth Partners Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,872,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,071,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 329,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,124. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

