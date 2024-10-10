Moller Wealth Partners Buys 2,520 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 123,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

