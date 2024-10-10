Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Moller Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 7.2% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,071. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

