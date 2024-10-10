Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 334,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

