Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PHM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 334,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
