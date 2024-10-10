Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,789,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 109,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 1,870,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,812,125. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

