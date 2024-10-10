Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

