Hyperion Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyperion Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.53. The stock had a trading volume of 637,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

