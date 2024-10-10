Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amgen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,653. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

