SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after acquiring an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after purchasing an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,201. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

