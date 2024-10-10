Modus Advisors LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after buying an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.91. 409,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,172. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

