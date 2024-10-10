Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.00. 130,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

