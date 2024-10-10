SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,912. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

