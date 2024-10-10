Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $65,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.73. 422,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,513. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $175.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

