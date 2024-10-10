SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.59.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,848. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

