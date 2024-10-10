Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

