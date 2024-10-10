Modus Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,461,000 after buying an additional 855,326 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. 763,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

