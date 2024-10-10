Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $730,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

