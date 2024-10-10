BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Position Increased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after buying an additional 7,049,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,633,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,150,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 193,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

