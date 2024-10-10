Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 91.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,424.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 512,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.



