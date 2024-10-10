Kelly Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 487,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,546,000.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

