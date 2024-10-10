Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $3.49 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00005767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $101.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,924,842 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,114 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

