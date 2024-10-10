Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 64.1% in September

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,337. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $871.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

