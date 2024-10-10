Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 64.1% in September

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,337. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $871.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

