Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 64.1% in September

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,337. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $871.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
