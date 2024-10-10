Hedera Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.31 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $40.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,128.93666 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05040344 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $37,821,518.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

