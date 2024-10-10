Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

Waters stock opened at $356.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.51. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

