Pensionfund Sabic Sells 700 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $300.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

