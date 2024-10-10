Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.73 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4 %

IRM stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

